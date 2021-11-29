Vegan dies of virus after rejecting COVID-19 vaccine due to animal testing.

A 54-year-old vegan man in England died of the virus after refusing COVID-19 vaccinations because they were tested on animals.

The Birmingham Mail said that Glynn Steel, of Malvern, died on Nov. 16 after a two-week battle in intensive care. According to the outlet, the field service engineer had planned to retire early with his wife Emma on his 55th birthday, which was just two months away.

On Oct. 27, Steel tested positive for the coronavirus.

His condition swiftly deteriorated, and his wife rushed him to Worcestershire Royal Hospital, where he was taken to intensive care less than a week after being diagnosed, according to a Yahoo News article.

On Nov. 10, Steel was placed on life support and placed in an induced coma, and he died a week later.

“I was present when the life support was switched off. I couldn’t touch or kiss him since I was wearing the entire PPE equipment, which included a suction face mask with the visor on top and two sets of gloves. They played his favorite music by the Sex Pistols as he died, and he died within 20 minutes “The Birmingham Mail quoted Steel’s wife Emma as stating.

“He was vegan, and [the vaccines]were tested on animals,” Emma stated when Steel initially declined COVID-19 vaccinations.

He also “wanted to discover what the long-term adverse effects of the jabs were,” according to his wife.

The US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorisation use to Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, all of which did animal trials for their COVID-19 vaccines and had no substantial safety problems to report, according to Reuters.

Steel later urged clinicians to give him a vaccine while in intensive care, despite his convictions, but it was too late, according to his wife.

“Glynn’s last words to me were, “I have never felt so bad, I wish I had taken the vaccine.”

It was a heartbreaking experience “She recalled something.

Emma, who had two doses of the vaccination and a booster earlier this year, urged others to obtain their COVID-19 shots as soon as possible.

Charlotte Steel, Steel’s niece, started a GoFundMe page to assist fund money for his funeral. As of this writing, it has raised £1,150 ($1,530).

According to the most recent data from John Hopkins University, the United Kingdom has reported more than 10.2 million COVID-19 cases and 145,218 deaths.

