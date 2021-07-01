Vancouver Records is a record label based in Vancouver More than 130 people have died as a result of the West Coast heat wave in just three days.

According to numbers given by the local police department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, at least 134 people have died abruptly since Friday (RCMP).

Since Friday, the Vancouver Police Department has responded to 65 deaths, the most majority of which are “due to the heat,” according to the department. During the 24-hour period on Monday, the RCMP responded to another 25 unexpected death reports.

Since Friday, more than 230 people have died in the province. Over a four-day period, the British Columbia Coroners Service gets about 130 deaths—the same number recorded in the province’s capital alone—and authorities expect the number to rise when data is updated.

In a statement released Tuesday, Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe stated, “Since the commencement of the heat wave late last week, the BC Coroners Service has seen a significant rise in deaths reported where it is suspected that high heat was a contributing factor.”

According to Environment Canada, the “unprecedented” number of deaths occurred as British Columbia set all-time high temperature records for the third day in a row on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching just over 121 degrees Fahrenheit (49.5 degrees Celsius) in Lytton, about 155 miles east of Vancouver. It is the country’s highest temperature ever recorded.

The meteorological service of Canada has issued warnings in four provinces and two territories that a “prolonged severe and record heatwave” will continue this week. British Columbia, Alberta, and sections of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories have been placed on high alert.

As the heat wave continued on Monday, Vancouver’s schools and COVID-19 immunization clinics were forced to close.

At a press conference, British Columbia Premier John Horgan remarked, “We are in the midst of the hottest week British Columbians have ever experienced, and there are consequences, devastating implications for families and communities.”

“We’ve seen how dangerous this weather can be for our community’s most vulnerable individuals, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. RCMP Corporal Mike Kalanaj added, “It is critical that we check on one another with this intense heat.”

Many of the victims were elderly folks, and officials are advising people to keep an eye on them.