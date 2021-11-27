Valieva, Russia’s New Ice Queen, Breaks Short-Program Record.

With a world-record-breaking short program on Friday, Russian teenager Kamila Valieva solidified her position as the favorite for women’s figure skating gold in the 2018 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The 15-year-old, who was skating in the Russian Grand Prix, got 87.42 points for her initial routine on the Sochi ice, over two points higher than the previous best (85.45).

After setting new personal bests in the free program (180.89) and total (265.08) at Skate Canada in October, the 2020 world junior champion now has a full hand of records.

Going into Saturday’s free routine at the 2014 Winter Games site, the Eteri Tutberidze disciple leads fellow Russian Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (80.10) by seven points.

With 69.37 points, Mariah Bell of the United States is in third place.

Sochi is the sixth and final race on the Grand Prix calendar.

The top six performers in each category advance to the Grand Prix Finals, which will be held in Oskaa, Japan, from December 9 to 12, ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games in February.

Kazuki Tomono of Japan took first place in the men’s competition with 95.81 points, followed by Morisi Kvitelashvili of Georgia (95.37).