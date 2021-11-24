Vaccines reduce Covid transmission by 40%, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO said Wednesday that Covid immunizations cut transmission of the dominant Delta form by approximately 40%, warning that people are getting a false sense of security about vaccinations.

According to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, many people who have been vaccinated incorrectly believe that the vaccine means they don’t need to take any extra precautions.

Tedros advised that fully immunised persons follow precautions to avoid contracting the virus and passing it on, explaining how the more contagious Delta made immunizations less effective form preventing transmission.

“We’re worried about the false sense of security that vaccines have halted the pandemic and that those who have been vaccinated don’t need to take any additional precautions,” Tedros told reporters.

“Vaccines save lives, but they do not completely prevent the spread of disease.

“Vaccines lowered transmission by roughly 60% before the emergence of the Delta version, according to data. With Delta, the percentage has reduced to around 40%.” The highly transmissible Delta variety has mostly displaced other strains over the world.

“You have a significantly lower risk of serious disease and death if you are vaccinated, but you are still at danger of becoming infected and infecting others,” Tedros explained.

“We can’t stress this enough: even if you’ve been vaccinated, take steps to avoid being infected and infecting someone else who could die.”

He suggested wearing a facemask, keeping a safe distance, avoiding crowds, and only meeting people outside or in a well-ventilated indoor environment.

According to the WHO’s weekly epidemiology report, 99.8% of the 845,000 sequences uploaded to the GISAID global research effort using specimens obtained in the last 60 days were Delta.

The Delta strain was evolving, according to Maria Van Kerkhove, the UN health agency’s technical head on Covid, and the WHO was trying to track circulation and changes in the virus.

“We’re making plans here,” she added, “looking at future scenarios to see how much more this virus will alter in terms of transmissibility or if there will be potential future immune escape, making some of our countermeasures less effective.”

The World Health Organization has always emphasized that the current Covid-19 vaccinations are designed to reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, rather than transmission.

While Delta's protection against infection was not as strong as the variants it had surpassed, the level of protection it provided against serious disease was, according to WHO top scientist Soumya Swaminathan