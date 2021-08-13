Vaccines for plane, train, and cruise passengers will be required by the Canadian government.

COVID-19 immunizations will be required for all aircraft, train, and cruise passengers entering Canada, according to the Canadian government.

Omar Alghabra, Canada’s Minister of Transport, revealed during a press conference on Friday that a vaccine mandate for travelers will be implemented in the coming months.

Alghabra further stated that all federal employees will be required to have the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In addition, the government of Canada will require personnel in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors to get vaccinated as soon as practicable in the fall and no later than the end of October. The obligation for immunization will also apply to some passengers, according to the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat. “This includes passengers on commercial airlines, interprovincial trains, and big marine vessels with overnight accommodations, such as cruise ships.”

“The most effective measure for reducing the risk of COVID-19 for Canadians and protecting public health is vaccination,” the statement stated. “We continue to take efforts to get as many Canadians vaccinated as possible because it is our most critical instrument.”

“The government of Canada is leading by example in requiring vaccinations for public service personnel, and we are encouraging all federally regulated firms to adopt vaccine plans to guarantee their employees and workplaces are safe,” Alghabra said at a press conference on Friday. This is the responsible thing to do, and it will help Canada recover more quickly from the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the Canadian Health Ministry, 71% of the country’s entire population has gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 61% considered completely immunized.

Despite the fact that Canada has a higher immunization rate than most other countries, Alghabra believes the country “must do better.”

He continued, “We need to contact as many Canadians as possible.”

“We know immunizations are the greatest method to help protect our fellow Canadians from COVID-19 variations of concern,” Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said on Friday. Many federal employees have already been vaccinated, which gives us hope that vaccination rates will continue to rise as the government of Canada pushes through with its immunization strategy.”

