Vaccines are required in tourist areas and public spaces in Rio de Janeiro.

Rio de Janeiro said on Friday that confirmation of Covid-19 vaccination will be required to enter public areas like as movie theaters, stadiums, and tourist attractions such as the Christ the Redeemer statue and Sugarloaf Mountain.

Starting September 1, museums, gyms, theaters, and conference centers in Brazil’s tourist city will demand a “health permit,” Mayor Eduardo Paes announced at a press conference.

Restaurants, bars, and retail malls, on the other hand, will not require it.

Paes stated, “We’re going to make it difficult for people who don’t want to be vaccinated.”

According to him, foreign tourists will be able to present an international health permit.

According to local health secretary Daniel Soranz, Rio, a metropolis of 6.8 million people known for its gorgeous beaches and spectacular scenery, has observed a spike in coronavirus infections recently due to the Delta type.

A total of 30,000 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the city.

Approximately 87 percent of residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccination, with 42 percent having gotten all three doses.

Part of the purpose, according to Paes, was to encourage people to get completely vaccinated.

He remarked, “Our goal is to safeguard those who believe in science,” which was widely interpreted as a jab at far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

“As well as to encourage individuals to get vaccinated. It’s impossible for people who believe they’re immune to the vaccine to live normal lives. “They won’t,” Paes stated emphatically.

Rio is banking on broad vaccination and the soon-to-be-released third vaccine dose for susceptible populations to resurrect treasured events like the world’s largest carnival, which was canceled this year because to the pandemic.

Brazil, with a population of 213 million people, has the second-highest number of Covid-19 deaths after the United States.