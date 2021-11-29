‘Vaccine’ is Merriam-Word Webster’s Of The Year in the United States.

As the globe grappled with year two of the Covid-19 pandemic, the American dictionary Merriam-Webster announced “vaccine” as its word of the year for 2021, reflecting both the hopes and profound tensions created by vaccination.

In 2021, “the word vaccination” meant “far more than medicine,” according to the dictionary, which made the choice based on increased interest in the term’s definition.

“For many, the phrase conjured up images of a possible return to our pre-pandemic lives. However, it was also at the core of discussions about personal choice, political affiliation, professional restrictions, school safety, healthcare disparities, and much more.” Because messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines elicit an immune response by commanding human cells to manufacture antigens, rather than traditional vaccinations, which inject a neutralized form of a virus or antigens, Merriam-Webster decided it had to broaden its meaning of the word “vaccine.”

In comparison to 2020, there was a 601% rise in definition lookups for the word “vaccine.”

But, according to Merriam-Webster, “the importance of the term vaccination in our lives becomes even more glaringly apparent when we compare 2021 to 2019, a time in which lookups for the word surged 1048 percent.”

Following the identification of a new Covid-19 strain, renewed calls have been made for people in the industrialized world to get vaccinated or boosted against the virus, as well as for vaccines to be made more readily available in the impoverished world.

The Omicron strain has been designated as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization, and nations around the world are banning travel from southern Africa, where the new strain was first discovered, as well as taking other extra precautions.

Anthony Fauci, a prominent government scientist in the United States, recommended everyone who is eligible to acquire the Covid-19 vaccination to help prevent against serious sickness on Monday.

“A variety like this, while there’s a lot we don’t know about it, one thing we do know is that those who have been vaccinated perform much, much better than people who haven’t been vaccinated,” he said. “I strongly advise you to get supercharged right now.”