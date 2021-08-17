Vaccine Boosters Take Priority Over Global Immunization Risks Deadly Variants

As the Biden administration prepares to begin administering third vaccine doses as early as mid-September, a top immunologist has cautioned that prioritizing booster shots above immunizing the rest of the world risks the emergence of lethal COVID-19 strains.

According to Reuters, the US government wants to begin giving third vaccine doses to Americans as soon as mid-September, eight months after the administration gave Americans their second shot. Israel, France, Germany, Russia, and the United Kingdom are among the countries that plan to administer booster shots in the coming months. Many countries have yet to decide whether or not to issue third shots.

Scientists are split on boosters, but the majority believe that gaining worldwide immunity comes first, before affluent countries supply extra vaccines to those who have already been vaccinated.

Some experts believe that failing to achieve global immunity could lead to the emergence of new COVID-19 variations, some of which could be more lethal than the ones we’ve already seen.

Dr. Jerome Kim, the director general of the International Vaccine Institute, told This website that there was a lack of global leadership in dealing with the pandemic. He also warned that failing to vaccinate the entire planet could result in more COVID mutations becoming transmissible.

“Providing booster doses in highly vaccinated populations risks aggravating inequities by driving up demand and depleting vaccine availability, whereas priority populations in many countries have yet to receive a primary series,” he said.

Not only does vaccine disparity provide a health risk, but it also poses a financial risk: high-income countries might lose $4.5 trillion this year if vaccine distribution is not equitable.

According to the website Our World In Data, 76.3 percent of the world is still unvaccinated, with only 1.3 percent of people in low-income nations receiving at least one dose.

Those who are immunosuppressed, including those who did not respond normally to immunizations, should get boosters as soon as possible, according to Kim.

“We should not leave them defenseless, especially because they are a small group. Before we start utilizing vaccination to strengthen those with normal immune systems in high-income nations, we need to vaccinate the other 75% of the world’s population,” says the WHO. This is a condensed version of the information.