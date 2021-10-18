Vaccination for polio in Afghanistan will begin next month, according to the United Nations.

The United Nations announced Monday that Afghanistan will launch its first nationwide polio vaccination campaign in years next month to protect millions of unvaccinated youngsters.

The UN’s health and children’s organizations said that a vaccination drive against the crippling and potentially lethal disease would begin on November 8, with full Taliban backing.

“The Taliban leadership’s decision to support the resumption of house-to-house polio vaccination across Afghanistan is welcomed by WHO and UNICEF,” they stated in a statement.

The UN has been in talks with the Taliban’s leadership since the organization retook power two months ago to solve the country’s massive health problems, according to the statement.

It stated that “the Taliban leadership has declared their support to the participation of female frontline workers.”

The new Afghan authorities also pledged to “provide security and ensure the safety of all health workers across the country, which is a vital prerequisite for the implementation of polio vaccination campaigns,” according to the agencies.

This is a significant shift from the Islamists’ posture throughout the years of insurgency against the Western-backed government that was deposed.

No countrywide vaccination programs have been carried out in over three years, owing in major part to Taliban hostility to door-to-door immunization operations, which they felt were being used to spy on their activities.

Vaccines, Taliban officials frequently told populations in regions they controlled, were a Western plot to sterilize Muslim youngsters.

The UN agencies said next month’s campaign would try to reach 9.9 million children under the age of five, with more than a third of them living in areas where vaccines have long been unavailable.

They also announced that a second statewide polio vaccination campaign had been agreed upon, and that it would be coordinated with a campaign scheduled in neighboring Pakistan in December.

In a statement, WHO Representative in Afghanistan Dapeng Luo remarked, “This is an enormously important step in the right direction.”

“Ending polio for good requires continued access to all children.”

Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only nations where the wild poliovirus is still circulating.

In rare occasions, polio infections have been reported in other nations as a result of a no longer used polio vaccine, OPV, which includes small amounts of weakened but live poliovirus.

Only one incidence of wild poliovirus had been reported in Afghanistan since the beginning of the year, according to UN agencies, presenting “an unprecedented opportunity to eradicate polio.”

It is critical to restart polio immunization now in order to avoid a substantial recurrence of the disease. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.