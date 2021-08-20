Uzbekistan returns Afghan refugees home, claiming that the Taliban will not punish them for fleeing.

Following talks with the Taliban, Uzbekistan said on Friday that it has returned 150 Afghan refugees home, which officials said was in accordance with the refugees’ requests.

According to a statement made by the Uzbek Foreign Ministry on Friday, the Taliban agreed not to prosecute the refugees for escaping. It also said it has spoken to the Taliban about providing “security guarantees for Afghan people who unlawfully crossed the border during those historic days,” alluding to the militants’ control in the weeks running up to the final U.S. and NATO pullout.

The Afghans who were sent back to their homeland, according to the government, arrived safely at their homes after following “the requisite procedural procedures.” There was no further explanation, though the ministry did say that Uzbekistan was assisting countries that were attempting to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan.

Other countries were given access to Uzbek airspace and airports, according to the statement, and the Uzbek government gave technical and logistical support to aid in the rescue of 1,982 persons.

After an hour-long stoppage owing to a lack of places to take evacuees, American military planes will continue evacuation flights from Kabul airport, according to US officials.

According to one official, there was a queue of around 10,000 individuals at the airport on Friday who had been cleared for departure and were awaiting planes.

As a result of the backlog, the military has closed gates around the airport perimeter, where many people are attempting to board flights. The State Department was working on finding alternative locations for the evacuees.

The sources talked on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters that have not yet been made public in advance of President Joe Biden’s statement on the situation in Kabul on Friday.

The UN Food Agency is in the process of negotiating access to distribute aid.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) stated it has been able to negotiate access with the Taliban to distribute aid in one province capital in Afghanistan, but it has not been able to resume food delivery to three other provincial capitals that it serves.

According to the World Food Program, which is based in Rome, 14 million people in the country of 39 million are suffering from extreme hunger. Even before the Taliban, Afghanistan had been ravaged by a second drought in three years, as well as conflict. This is a condensed version of the information.