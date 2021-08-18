Uzbekistan denies Afghan visa requests and warns that illegal crossings will be repressed harshly.

According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan is rejecting Afghan visa requests and its Foreign Ministry warns that illicit border crossings will be “harshly crushed” as hundreds attempt to flee Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover.

Afghans who have filed for visas in recent months have told the Associated Press that they have been denied due to COVID-19 fears. The Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan warned on Tuesday that Uzbek authorities were in “close touch” with the Taliban over border issues.

Some Afghans, including former Vice President and northern warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum and some of his followers, have been permitted in. On August 14, they reached the Uzbek border. The Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s news source, Dunyo, however, disputed Dostum’s presence.

“The Uzbek government has consistently refused to sign and ratify the Refugee Convention—one of the most widely observed treaties in the world—which would require it to provide some type of processing and protection to those seeking asylum out of fear of persecution,” said human rights lawyer and associate professor Steve Swerdlow of the University of Texas at Austin.

When Sami Elbigi heard about the Taliban’s assault on Mazar-e-Sharif, the primary core of anti-Taliban resistance in northern Afghanistan, he knew it was time to flee.

He kissed his mother farewell as he took his phones, a suit, and some apparel. He had the notion that this might be his last chance to see her.

Elbigi, 30, rushed to the Uzbek border from his Afghan hometown of Hairatan. Due to his prosperous cross-border oil company, he still had a valid business visa, thus getting into Uzbekistan wasn’t a problem. He was, however, one of the fortunate few who have been able to seek asylum in the ex-Soviet republic in recent days—those without visas have been denied entry.

“We were not expecting the Taliban takeover to come so quickly. Elbigi told the Associated Press from a cafe in Termez, Uzbekistan, near the Afghan border, that he still couldn’t believe it.

"My visa is up for renewal in a month, and I'm not sure what I'll do then. I don't have any plans. I walked away.