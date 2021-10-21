Uzbek reformer with autocratic tendencies, Mirziyoyev.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan is credited for bringing Central Asia’s most populous country out of isolation, but now that he has cemented power, his hunger for change may be dwindling.

On Sunday, the 64-year-old is poised to win re-election to a second five-year term in the ex-Soviet republic, which is bordered by a booming China, resurgent Russia, and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Long-suffering people and global observers have praised Mirziyoyev’s reforms, which include halting horrific forced labor in the cotton industry.

His hardline mentor and predecessor, Islam Karimov, who died in 2016 after more than a quarter-century in power, set a low bar by torturing opponents, including boiling and freezing them.

Despite developments after Karimov’s death that would have been impossible under his presidency, Mirziyoyev’s detractors claim that some recent actions harken back to the country’s totalitarian past.

Human Rights Watch noted this month, before of the vote, that “Uzbekistan’s political system is still highly autocratic.”

“Promised human rights improvements have stalled since the beginning of the year, and there has been evident backtracking in some areas, particularly in the months coming up to the presidential election.”

After seizing control in the 34-million-strong republic, Mirziyoyev, an enthusiastic grey-haired man, opened the straitened economy to trade, tourism, and international investment.

Karimov’s relations with neighboring Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which he threatened with war over hydropower projects, have improved.

Mirziyoyev has pushed for pragmatic connections with the Taliban, while commerce with Russia and China has increased, even if he has refrained from joining a Moscow-led security bloc.

Controls over Islam, which is practiced by more than 90% of the population but is viewed with distrust by Karimov, who critics claim of using the “war on terror” to oppress faithful Muslims, have also been lifted during his reign.

The most well-known achievement of Mirziyoyev has been his crackdown on forced labor in the cotton fields, where wages for up to two million pickers have risen year after year.

After the International Labour Organization declared the end of systemic child labor and forced labor, authorities are hoping that Western companies will halt a long-standing boycott.

Critics claim that there is more continuity than change elsewhere, implying that Mirziyoyev may not be the ideal person to completely transform Uzbekistan’s reputation as a human rights abuser.

A crackdown on critical bloggers earlier this year, which resulted in one of them being sentenced to six and a half years in prison, demonstrates that there are still plenty of red lines in a country where disrespecting the.