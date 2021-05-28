Usman Khan was being investigated by MI5, counter-terrorism officials, ahead of a stabbing attack in 2019.

According to the Associated Press, the UK’s domestic intelligence agency was investigating the man who killed two people in a knife attack in London in 2019 after obtaining data indicating he was preparing to return to a life of terrorism.

At the time he stabbed two people to death and injured three others at a prisoner rehabilitation event, MI5 and counterterrorism police were already aware that Usman Khan, who had recently been freed from jail for his role in plotting a terrorist training camp, aspired to carry out an attack. The investigation was unknown to Khan’s probation officials and release supervisors.

Prior to his release, a prison psychologist had warned authorities that he was far more likely to hurt the public, presenting a list of warning indicators. Khan, on the other hand, was allowed to fly alone to the rehabilitation event in London, where he tied knives to his hands and attacked random targets.

“The harsh reality is that we can never guarantee that we will prevent every attack,” Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the head of British counterterrorism, warned publicly.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

An inquest jury concluded Friday that a series of shortcomings by British authorities contributed to Khan’s ability to kill two people in the attack.

Khan was the mastermind behind the attack on Fishmongers’ Hall in November of this year. He was chased onto nearby London Bridge after the attack and shot dead by police.

The inquiry jury found “a lack of responsibility and management deficiencies” by police, probation, and intelligence officials in charge of Khan after his release from prison. Authorities were allegedly fooled by Khan’s “poster-boy” appearance as a rehabilitated prisoner, when he was “manipulative and deceitful” and remained a determined extremist, they claimed.

Inquests are held in the United Kingdom to determine the facts behind violent or unexplained deaths. The jury determined that the two victims, 25-year-old Jack Merritt and 23-year-old Saskia Jones, were killed in an unlawful manner.

At an event hosted by the prisoner rehabilitation program Learning Together, Khan attacked the two. Merritt was a paid employee of the organization, whereas Jones was a volunteer.

Khan was detained in 2010 for his role in an al-Qaida-inspired conspiracy to destabilize the country. This is a condensed version of the information.