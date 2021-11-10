US Trade Representative Calls For ‘Bold’ WTO Reform Efforts

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday that trade officials meeting later this month must be “bold” in their efforts to overhaul the WTO and ensure the global trade body can adapt to the changing economy.

“I think we can rekindle that fire,” Tai told reporters, adding that the World Trade Organization “could really use an infusion of energy, creativity, and vision.”

The organization’s ministerial meeting will begin on November 30 in Geneva, and Tai advised officials to “bring your concerns, bring your disappointments (and) be honest” about the necessary adjustments.

Officials are working to resurrect the trade agency after former US President Donald Trump halted major activities in December 2019 by refusing to designate new members to the dispute-resolution body.

Tai declined to say what modifications she would advocate for, but she did point out the challenges faced by the requirement that all decisions be made by agreement, thus giving each of the 164 members a veto over decisions.

“I believe we must be quite courageous here,” she stated. “Restoring the WTO to where it was four or five years ago will not bring back the vigor that we need… for a world economy that is moving at a breakneck pace.” On a visit to Geneva in mid-October, Tai mentioned the prospect of relaunching the dispute-resolution organization.