US Security Adviser Visits Egypt For Libya Talks

The national security adviser for US President Joe Biden met with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday for talks aimed at ensuring that Libya’s December elections go forward as planned, according to Sisi’s office.

Jake Sullivan visited Egypt as part of a Middle East journey that took him to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to Sisi’s spokesman, Bassem Radi, they discussed “organizing the Libyan elections” as well as “the evacuation of foreign troops and mercenaries” from the war-torn country and the “unification of its military forces.”

Sullivan’s visit to Cairo comes less than two weeks after Egypt received Libya’s interim prime minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah and eastern Libya’s strongman Khalifa Haftar separately.

Egypt, a US ally, has been a crucial actor in Libya since the NATO-backed rebellion in 2011 that ousted and killed tyrant Moamer Kadhafi.

In October of last year, a UN-led process achieved a historic truce, sparking optimism that the country’s upcoming elections on December 24 will bring sustainable peace.

However, the process has been jeopardized by a dispute over an electoral legislation.

Aguila Saleh, the speaker of parliament, enraged critics by bypassing due process and pushing through laws that favored Haftar, who paused his military actions last week in a move that could lead to a presidential run.

Sisi and Sullivan also addressed an Ethiopian mega-dam on the Nile, which has sparked concerns with Egypt and Sudan downstream.

After making the transfer of 10% of its military funding to Egypt conditional on the issue, the White House said Sullivan will remind Egypt of the significance of human rights.