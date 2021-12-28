US Regulator Says Rapid Covid Tests Aren’t As Accurate As Omicron.

The severely modified Omicron form is more likely to yield a false negative in rapid Covid home testing than earlier strains, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The discovery comes as the country is dealing with a large increase in cases that experts claim are being under-reported as a consequence of a testing shortage, which includes long wait times for more accurate PCR tests and a scarcity of home kits.

The FDA said in a statement that it was working with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to investigate how well home tests, commonly known as “antigen” tests, performed against patient samples containing live strains of the Omicron type.

The agency stated, “Early data suggests that antigen testing do detect the Omicron variation but may have reduced sensitivity.”

Sensitivity is a measure of a test’s ability to detect a positive result.

Previous testing had concentrated on heat-inactivated virus samples rather than live virus samples, which is superior, and a performance drop-off hadn’t been noticed until now, according to the statement.

The FDA stated that it would continue to permit the use of antigen tests, which identify coronavirus surface proteins, and that people should continue to use them according to the instructions.

Some quick tests, for example, need users to take two tests separated by a particular period of time in order to confirm a negative.

If a person tests negative with a fast test but is suspected of having Covid due to symptoms or exposures, a “gold standard” molecular test — such as PCR — is still advised.

These are used to detect the virus’s genetic material. They are more precise because they can create millions of copies of the virus’s RNA, allowing even very little levels to be detected.