US Official: Last Migrants Removed From Camp Under Texas Bridge.

According to a top official, the last of the largely Haitian migrants who camped illegally under a Texas bridge, causing a huge border problem for President Joe Biden’s administration, have fled or been removed.

“There are no migrants at the camp beneath the Del Rio bridge as of this morning,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters at the White House.

Mayorkas reported that some 2,000 people were taken to Haiti on 17 expulsion flights, while “others were relocated to processing centers near the border.”

“From there, many of them will be returned to Haiti,” he said.

According to the Homeland Security Secretary, an estimated 8,000 people have returned to Mexico willingly.

An immigration court will hear the cases of approximately 12,400 people to determine whether they will be deported or allowed to remain in the United States, he added.

Another 5,000 people are being processed by Homeland Security to see if they may face deportation.

After an outrage over photos of border patrol personnel on horseback clashing with Haitian migrants on foot, a key Biden administration official spoke out.

Biden’s initial reaction to the unsettling photos was “outrageous,” and he threatened “consequences.”

“It was horrific… to witness people being handled like that: horses almost running them over and people being strapped,” Biden remarked. “It’s ludicrous. Those folks, I assure you, will be held accountable.

“An inquiry is currently ongoing, and there will be consequences,” he continued.

Mayorkas acknowledged the “horror” that many people felt when they saw the photos and promised that an investigation will be conducted to find out exactly what transpired.

He claimed that in the rugged terrain, agents frequently rode horseback and that this “has truly saved lives many times before.”

In January, Biden began office, intending to undo what he deemed his Republican predecessor Donald Trump’s harsh border policy.

Trump, who frequently warned that the United States’ borders were being overburdened and wrongly claimed that immigrants were bringing large-scale crime and disease, has spent much of his presidency promising to control the borders.

Building a wall along the Mexican border and fixing existing parts was one of Trump’s trademark topics.

The policy was extremely popular among his core fans, who chanted “construct the wall” at rallies.

Eight months into his administration, Biden finds himself in a pickle, with large numbers of would-be migrants being detained after crossing illegally from Mexico, notably 200,000 in August.

