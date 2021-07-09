US-Iran Relations: The Election Ruins Biden’s Nuclear Deal Hopes

Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi announced Monday that he will not meet with Vice President Joe Biden and that Iran’s missile program is “unnegotiable.”

Officials in the Biden administration have stated that Raisi’s recent election victory will have no effect on their plans to rejoin the Obama administration’s 2015 nuclear deal.

However, the path to a new agreement is getting more difficult.

Raisi has pressed Biden to lift the sanctions imposed on the Iranian government by the Trump administration following the US withdrawal from the accord in 2018. He also pledged to salvage the agreement in order to obtain relief from the sanctions, which he claims have wreaked havoc on the Iranian economy.

Raisi also has no intention of limiting the country’s nuclear capabilities following the enrichment of uranium to 60 percent, its greatest level.

Raisi’s election elevates hardliners such as himself to important positions in the Iranian government, forcing Biden to prioritize reviving one of the Obama Administration’s major treaties, a process that will undoubtedly be challenging.

“I don’t envy the Biden team,” Karim Sadjapour, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told the Associated Press.

“I think his administration has a heightened sense of urgency to revise the deal before Raisi and a new hardliners team is inaugurated.”

The Biden administration has made reviving the deal a priority, and his state department maintains that possibilities for a new agreement should remain unchanged, and that Ayatollah Khamenei should make the final choice, as he was the one who signed the 2015 accord. Raisi is an Ayatollah Khamenei protege.

Despite Raisi’s attitude, Iran’s main negotiator Abbas Aqaqui stated following a recent meeting that “good progress” had been made and the two sides were “closer to a deal than ever.”