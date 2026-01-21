US-Europe Tensions Escalate Over Greenland and New Tariff Threats

Diplomatic tensions between the United States and the European Union have reached a boiling point over the fate of Greenland, as US President Donald Trump intensifies his push to acquire the mineral-rich territory from Denmark. Trump has threatened to impose a 10% tariff on eight European countries if Denmark does not move forward with the proposed sale, igniting a fierce backlash across the Atlantic. European leaders, including Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, have firmly rejected Trump’s claims, defending Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland and vowing a united response to any trade retaliation.

The diplomatic standoff escalated on January 20, 2026, as the EU’s top officials gathered to respond to Trump’s provocative threats. Prime Minister Frederiksen, addressing her parliament, made it clear that while Denmark is open to negotiations, its sovereignty over Greenland is non-negotiable. “We cannot negotiate our very fundamental values, sovereignty, the identity of our countries and our borders. Our democracy,” she emphasized, rejecting any suggestion of US control over the Arctic island.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen voiced the EU’s firm stance during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, warning that any attempt to impose tariffs on Europe would spark a “united and proportional” retaliation. The Commission has prepared a retaliatory package worth €93 billion and is ready to use its Anti-Coercion Instrument if necessary. Von der Leyen cautioned that such aggressive tactics would only benefit adversaries like China and Russia, undermining the strategic unity of the West.

EU’s Split Response and Economic Implications

The confrontation also revealed cracks within the EU, with Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó downplaying the dispute as a “bilateral matter” between the US and Denmark, rather than an EU-wide issue. Despite Hungary’s stance, the majority of EU member states have rallied behind Denmark, showing strong support during emergency meetings. EU leaders are now faced with the dilemma of how to manage this dispute while addressing broader challenges such as trade with the US and the evolving global order.

The diplomatic fallout has had immediate economic consequences. European stock markets experienced significant declines, with major French companies like LVMH and Rémy Cointreau seeing their share prices plummet following Trump’s tariff threats. A particularly contentious point has been Trump’s proposed 200% tariff on French wine and champagne in retaliation for France’s criticism of US policies regarding the Gaza conflict. These developments have raised alarms across Europe, as leaders fear the broader economic ramifications of a full-scale trade war.

As tensions continue to rise, European leaders are also grappling with a wider critique of the EU’s role on the global stage. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico voiced concerns over the EU’s ability to assert itself in the face of US pressure, arguing that Europe’s weak response to both Trump’s and China’s actions has led to diminished global influence. “If the EU acted in this way, we would be in a completely different place than we are now,” Fico remarked, urging a more assertive stance in global affairs.

Amid the escalating crisis, protests erupted outside the European Parliament, as farmers and lawmakers voiced their frustrations over the EU’s economic vulnerabilities and the broader Mercosur trade deal. The demonstrations, which turned violent, reflect the growing sense of unease about Europe’s ability to navigate the complex geopolitics of the 21st century.

With an extraordinary EU summit set for later this week, leaders are preparing to discuss not only the Greenland dispute but also the controversial “Board of Peace” initiative pushed by the US, which has further complicated the diplomatic landscape. The outcome of this summit may reshape transatlantic relations for years to come, with some experts suggesting that the era of Atlanticism may be drawing to a close.

The stakes are high. As European leaders brace for what could be a decisive moment in the US-EU relationship, the fate of Greenland has become a symbol of Europe’s struggle to maintain its sovereignty, unity, and relevance in an increasingly unpredictable global order.