US Envoy to Haiti Resigns, Criticizes Deportations of Migrants

Two months after being appointed, the US special envoy to Haiti quit on Thursday, citing the Biden administration’s deportation of Haitian migrants from the US-Mexico border back to their impoverished homeland.

In a blistering resignation letter, State Department envoy Daniel Foote declared, “I will not be involved with the United States’ callous, futile choice to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti.”

Foote described Haiti in his letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as a location where US diplomats are “confined to fortified compounds due to the danger presented by armed gangs in control of daily life.”

The Haitian populace, Foote wrote, “just cannot support the forced infusion of thousands of returned migrants needing food, housing, and money without extra, avoidable human misery.”

He stated, “More refugees will fuel additional desperation and crime.”

The resignation came after President Joe Biden’s administration began loading Haitian migrants who had crossed into the country from Mexico onto planes and flew them back to Haiti last weekend.

Many of the tens of thousands that crossed the border came from South America, where some claimed they had left years earlier to escape Haiti’s chronic poverty and violence.

In recent weeks, over 10,000 migrants, the majority of whom were Haitians, poured into the Texas border city of Del Rio, hoping to stay in the country.

Footage showing migrants, many of them are families, congregating under a highway bridge and migrating back and forth to Mexico for food has astonished America and triggered a new migrant policy dilemma.

Biden was widely chastised after photos and videos emerged showing mounted Border Patrol personnel attempting to restrain migrants with their horses’ long reins, with some appearing to threaten migrants with their horses’ long reins.

As a result, Biden’s Democratic Party has called for the Haitians to be granted sanctuary rather than being flown back to their homeland.

Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security, stated on Wednesday that he was in contact with Brazil, Chile, and other South American countries to return the migrants to them.

After the massive 2010 earthquake caused havoc across the Caribbean nation, tens of thousands of Haitians fled to South America.

Following the killing of President Jovenel Moise in July, Foote wrote that Haiti requires additional support and a democratically elected government.

"What our Haitian friends actually want and need is the freedom to design their own path, free of international puppeteering and interference.