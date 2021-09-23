US Envoy to Haiti Resigns, Criticizes Deportations of Haitian Migrants

Two months after being appointed, the US special envoy to Haiti resigned on Thursday, citing the Biden administration’s deportation of Haitian migrants from the US-Mexico border back to their homeland.

In a blistering resignation letter, State Department Special Envoy Daniel Foote declared, “I will not be involved with the United States’ callous, futile plan to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti.”

Foote described Haiti in his letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as a location where US diplomats are “confined to fortified compounds due to the danger presented by armed gangs in control of daily life.”

The Haitian populace, Foote wrote, “just cannot support the forced infusion of thousands of returned migrants needing food, housing, and money without extra, avoidable human misery.”

He stated, “More refugees will fuel additional desperation and crime.”

The resignation came after President Joe Biden’s administration began loading Haitian migrants who had crossed into the country from Mexico onto planes and flew them back to Haiti last weekend.

Many of the thousands who crossed the border came from South America, where some said they had fled the suffocating poverty of Haiti years earlier.

pmh/dw