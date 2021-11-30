US Braces for ‘Inevitable’ Omicron Variant Cases, according to COVID-19 Live Updates

Officials at the White House are formulating a strategy to combat the Omicron COVID-19 strain, which experts believe has already infiltrated the United States.

On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the finding of the strain, which is thought to be the most transmissible yet, was “not the time to panic.” Rather, the infectious illness expert advised wearing masks and becoming completely immunized.

Since it was first discovered by South African scientists earlier this month, more than a dozen countries have reported examples of the variation, but the United States has yet to be added to that list. Omicron has been classified as a “extremely high” worldwide risk variant by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The new type “may well have invaded the United States already,” according to Columbia University epidemiology expert Stephen Morse, who spoke to The Washington Newsday on Monday.

President Joe Biden and his team are planning how to respond to the variant this winter this week. During a visit to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Thursday, Biden will lay out his strategy for combating COVID, including the novel strain.

“I believe it’s almost certain that there will be that strain here in the United States at some point,” he said in a White House address on Monday.

He also stated that vaccines will be used to combat Omicron, rather than “lockdowns or shutdowns.”

For the most up-to-date information, keep an eye on The Washington Newsday’s live updates…

‘Get that shot,’ says the president to the unvaccinated.

In the face of the Omicron form, Biden has advised unprotected Americans to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible.

He urged people to “get that vaccine” and reminded those who were already fully vaccinated to get their boosters at a press conference yesterday.

To anyone concerned about the Omicron variant, my straightforward advice is to get vaccinated.

pic.twitter.com/O61tmKGEW6

Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) (@JoeBiden) (@JoeBiden) (@Joe 30 November 2021 Good morning, and welcome to the liveblog of The Washington Newsday. President Biden has stated that cases of the Omicron COVID-19 strain in the United States are “probably inevitable.”

For all the latest, keep an eye on The Washington Newsday’s liveblog on Tuesday. This is a condensed version of the information.