US Announces Phase Two of Gaza Ceasefire Amid Continuing Tensions

US special envoy Steve Witkoff has confirmed the launch of phase two of the Gaza ceasefire, marking a significant step in the ongoing efforts to resolve the conflict. The announcement comes after a precarious Phase One, brokered by Hamas and Israel in October, which included a hostage exchange, a partial Israeli withdrawal, and increased humanitarian aid. This next phase centers on establishing a Palestinian administration in Gaza and pushing for broader demilitarization in the region.

Technocratic Palestinian Body Established

Witkoff’s latest statement outlines a key development: the formation of a new technocratic Palestinian body to oversee Gaza’s future. The 15-member group, which officially launched on January 21, will be headed by Ali Shaath, a former deputy minister with the Western-backed Palestinian Authority. This body is tasked with leading reconstruction efforts and the disarmament process of Palestinian militant groups, including Hamas. The appointment follows a joint initiative by Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, with the support of former UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov.

Although the specifics of the body’s composition remain unclear, Witkoff emphasized that this step was essential for creating long-term peace in Gaza. However, challenges lie ahead as Hamas has long resisted disarmament without a guarantee of an independent Palestinian state. Israel, for its part, has also been cautious about committing to a full withdrawal from Gaza.

Fragile Ceasefire and Humanitarian Crisis

While Phase One saw a brief reduction in hostilities, the ceasefire remains fragile. Since the agreement took effect, nearly 450 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Both sides have repeatedly accused each other of ceasefire violations, raising doubts about the sustainability of the current peace efforts.

As the political landscape in Gaza shifts, humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate. The United Nations has issued urgent warnings regarding the need for unrestricted access to essential supplies, as civilians struggle with limited resources in the aftermath of prolonged conflict.

Witkoff has warned that failure to meet the obligations of the ceasefire, including the return of the final deceased hostage, will result in serious consequences. As the international community turns its focus to Gaza, all eyes will remain on the next steps in the fragile peace process, especially as a major announcement on the Board of Peace is expected to be made during the upcoming Davos conference.