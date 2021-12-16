Uprooted Indigenous Children in Canada are scarred for life.

Jimmy Papatie, five years old, grasped his grandmother’s skirt, tears streaming down his cheeks. He was adamant about not getting on the bus. He didn’t want to be separated from his family and the Algonquin tribe that resided in the Canadian bush.

However, a cop assaulted his grandma and snatched the child. He was forced aboard the bus with other Indigenous children a few minutes later, and the vehicle moved away, their shouts and sobs still echoing.

Papatie’s life was dramatically transformed in 1969.

He was sent to a boarding school for Indigenous students in Saint-Marc-de-Figuery, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) north of Montreal, not far from his family’s home. Papatie would remain at the school until it closed four years later.

“We had no idea where we were heading. We had no idea what was about to happen. We were entirely uprooted — linguistically, culturally, and spiritually — in just a few hours “At a restaurant near the former school site, Papatie, now 57, told AFP.

He is one among over 150,000 Indigenous children who were forcefully removed from their family and placed in 139 schools designed to forcibly integrate them into Canadian “culture” — in other words, to strip them of their indigenous traditions.

In what a truth and reconciliation committee dubbed “cultural genocide” in a 2015 study, thousands of students perished, usually from starvation, disease, or neglect. Many others were subjected to physical or sexual abuse.

Following the discovery of over 1,200 unmarked graves at these schools, Canada is now coming to grips with the national tragedy, and for thousands of people like Papatie, the reckoning is reviving old, deep wounds.

Papatie, a former tribal chief with short hair and tattoos on his forearms, says he’s ready to talk openly about the “awful” things he went through decades ago.

Papatie stated that when he arrived at the school in Quebec province on that fateful day in 1969, he understood his world had been turned upside down — on government orders.

The children’s hair, which had been worn long in the past, was cut short. They were referred to as “dirty Indians” and were washed with a stiff brush. Uniforms were worn instead of the Algonquin’s traditional beaded moccasins and moose skin jackets.

Teachers and other staff communicated with the children in French, which they could not comprehend. Their native tongue was outlawed.

Then came the ultimate humiliation. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.