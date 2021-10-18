Updates from the South China Sea: US and Canadian warships sail through the Taiwan Strait, provoking China.

Last week, US and Canadian warships traveled through the Taiwan Strait amid increased fears of a military confrontation.

Last Thursday and Friday, the USS Dewey, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, passed through the waterway separating China and democratically-ruled Taiwan, according to the US military. According to Reuters, the USS Dewey was escorted on the journey by the Canadian frigate HMCS Winnipeg.

“The transit of Dewey and Winnipeg through the Taiwan Strait underlines the United States’ and its allies’ and partners’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” it continued.

This comes as a war threat looms over the Taiwan Strait, with China dispatching an unprecedented number of airplanes near Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). When China’s President advocated for Taiwan’s reunification, it heightened tensions in the region. Taiwan, on the other hand, underlined that it will not yield to Chinese coercion.

The transit of the warships, on the other hand, has enraged China, which has labeled it a “threat to peace and stability.”

The Eastern Theatre Command of China’s People’s Liberation Army stated, “The United States and Canada collaborated to create and stir up trouble… gravely threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.” “Taiwan is a part of the Chinese mainland. Theatre forces are continuously on high alert and resolutely combat any threats or provocations.” The US Navy has also dispatched vessels through the strait in the past. In August, the USS Kidd guided-missile destroyer and the Coast Guard’s legend-class cutter Munro sailed through the 160-kilometer-wide Taiwan Strait. China retaliated angrily, calling the United States “the greatest threat to peace and stability.” The United States’ allies, including Britain, send ships through the strait on a regular basis. Last month, HMS Richmond, a frigate deployed with an aircraft carrier strike group, passed through the contentious waterway. The ship went through the strait on its way from Japan to Vietnam, according to reports.

Meanwhile, China’s military display, which may be intended to intimidate Taiwan, continues. Three Chinese aircraft – two J-16 fighters and one anti-submarine aircraft – went again into the ADIZ on Sunday, according to Taipei.

China is said to have sent 150 planes into the zone over a four-day period beginning Oct. 1. Chinese aircraft, on the other hand, have avoided entering Taiwanese airspace, concentrating their activity in the ADIZ’s southern sector.

In the province just across the water from Taiwan, the PLA recently conducted beach landing and assault maneuvers.

As a result, the US has urged China to halt its actions.