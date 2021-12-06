Update on the Haiti kidnappings: The gang has released three more US hostages, leaving 12 in captivity.

Three additional members of a Christian missionary group kidnapped in Haiti by a renowned gang have been released, according to the organization.

On Oct. 16, a total of 17 persons were kidnapped. There have now been five persons released in all. Two members of the gang were released on Nov. 21, leaving 12 persons in captivity.

“We praise God for the freeing of three additional hostages last night. Those who have been released have been found safe and appear to be in high spirits. “We are unable to reveal the identities of those released, the circumstances of their release, or any other facts,” Christian Aid Ministries, based in Ohio, stated in a statement.

The missionary group explained that it is critical to remember those who are currently being kept captive. The 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped 16 Americans, including an 8-month-old baby and five youngsters, as well as one Canadian, in the first place.

“Continue to pray for those who are still detained as well as those who have been released. We desperately want all of the hostages to be reunited with their families. “We appreciate your prayers,” the statement said.

The gang’s leader, known as “Ti Lapli,” sent out a message on YouTube on Sunday, vowing that any attempt to destroy them will be met with violence. They’ve also demanded $1 million each person in exchange for the hostages’ release or the possibility of the hostages being killed.

The gang boss stated, “Insecurity has escalated.” “I encourage Martissant residents to stock up on food and gasoline. The coming days will be challenging… “We will not stand with our arms crossed in the face of those who seek to destroy us,” he continued.

Kidnappings have increased in Haiti and its capital, Port-au-Prince, in recent months, as gang warfare has increased due to a lack of resources.