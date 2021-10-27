Unvaccinated players are not permitted to compete in the Australian Open.

Unvaccinated players will not be granted special permission to compete in the Australian Open, according to the state’s top official, potentially ruling out reigning men’s champion Novak Djokovic.

According to a leaked email from earlier this week, players who have not been immunized against the coronavirus will be eligible to participate as long as they complete a 14-day quarantine period.

Unvaccinated players would be allowed to enter Australia provided they acquired an exemption, which the host state Victoria would have to seek for on their behalf.

However, Victoria’s state premier, Daniel Andrews, promptly dismissed this possibility.

“We’re keeping unvaccinated people out of pubs, cafes, restaurants, the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground), and all kinds of other places,” he stated.

“We are not going to request an exemption. As a result, the problem is essentially resolved.” The Australian federal government is in charge of the country’s border and visas.

State governments, on the other hand, managed quarantine facilities and imposed vaccine mandates during the pandemic, so it’s unclear who will have the last say on the Australian Open guidelines.

Many players, including nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic, have refused to divulge their vaccination status, throwing doubt on his ability to defend his championship at Melbourne Park in January.

The epidemic hit the Australian Open hard this year, with all players being quarantined for two weeks, crowds being restricted, and a five-day snap lockdown issued in the middle of the tournament.

Unvaccinated players will be permitted to compete at the 2022 event if they undergo hotel quarantine and submit to frequent coronavirus testing, according to a leaked WTA email on Monday.

According to the email, fully vaccinated players should be able to enter Australia without being quarantined or restricted to bio-secure bubbles.

Tennis Australia said earlier this week that it was working on player conditions with both the Victorian and federal governments, and that it was “optimistic” that the Australian Open could be held “as near to pre-pandemic conditions as possible.”