Unvaccinated people will catch COVID or die from it before the end of the winter, according to a German official.

Following a substantial increase of COVID-19 cases in Germany, German Health Minister Jens Spahn indicated that everyone who isn’t vaccinated may expect to contract the virus and die before the end of the winter.

According to the Associated Press, more than 30,000 new cases were reported in Germany in the last 24 hours, a 50 percent rise over the previous week. The COVID-19 death toll in the country is anticipated to top 100,000 this week.

All eligible Germans, including those who took their last dosage more than six months ago, should get vaccinated, according to Spahn.

“By the end of this winter, almost everyone in Germany…will have been vaccinated, recovered, or perished,” Spahn said in Berlin to reporters.

He stated that while the viewpoint is cynical, it is nonetheless correct. “This is very, very possible with the very contagious Delta variety, which is why we are advising immunization so strongly,” Spahn added.

Approximately 68 percent of Germany’s population has received all of their vaccinations. To most effectively curb the spread, the German government wants that figure to rise beyond 75%.

According to the AP, Spahn indicated that for the rest of the year, some 50 million doses of the Moderna and BioNtech-Pfizer vaccines will be available to Germans. However, in order to reach this figure, Germany is withholding tens of millions of doses that were originally intended for underprivileged countries. Those doses, he explained, would be refilled at a later time.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Karl Lauterbach, a prominent member of the center-left Social Democrats, has called for a “extreme” application of legislation requiring people to show immunization or recovery certificates in order to enter some establishments and public venues.

On Twitter, he said, “A general vaccine mandate [shouldn’t be] taboo either.”

Markus Soeder, the conservative governor of Bavaria, announced Monday that he, too, supports universal vaccinations.

Soeder admitted that such a step would violate civil liberties, but claimed that this had to be balanced against the necessity to defend the public’s health and other freedoms.

“That is why we believe that the only long-term solution is a universal immunization mandate,” he stated.

However, a spokesman for outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated unequivocally that her government had no intentions to address the issue. This is a condensed version of the information.