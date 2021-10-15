Unvaccinated people in Italy may lose their jobs as a result of a new sweeping vaccine mandate.

On Friday, Italy enacted a broad vaccine mandate, requiring all private and public employees to carry government-issued COVID-19 health cards or suffer unpaid leave.

Workers must produce either a negative quick swab test or proof of recent recovery from COVID-19 via their passes if they cannot offer proof of vaccination. The New York Times said that this will be a prerequisite before workers can return to their offices, schools, hospitals, or other workplaces.

Green Pass, a health pass that can be downloaded as a cellphone app and confirmed by employers, will be available for download as a mobile app. Failure to comply with the new legislation might result in fines of up to $1,760.

According to Reuters, pharmacies in several towns opened earlier than usual to ensure that consumers could receive their swabs.

The new COVID mandate in Italy is one of the most stringent in the Western world, yet it appears to be effective. Since the government revealed the proposal last month, more than 500,000 previously reluctant Italians have had their immunization, according to the New York Times.

According to Our World in Data, 77.3 percent of Italy’s population has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 70.6 percent has been fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that there were a few significant rallies against the government’s Green Pass on Friday.

According to Reuters’ estimations of an internal government document, 15% of private sector workers and 8% of public sector workers do not have a Green Card.