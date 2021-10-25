Unvaccinated athletes are welcome at the Australian Open, according to a leaked WTA email.

According to a leaked Women’s Tennis Association email, unvaccinated competitors will be allowed to compete at the Australian Open, but must spend 14 days in hotel quarantine and undergo frequent testing.

The rules would almost certainly apply to the men’s tour as well, leaving world number one Novak Djokovic free to defend his championship at Melbourne Park in January.

The memo, which contradicts officials’ earlier claims stating that unvaccinated players would not be granted visas, was leaked to New York Times tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg, who posted it on Twitter.

It stated that gamers who have been completely immunized against the coronavirus will not be required to quarantine or stay in bio-secure bubbles, and will have “total freedom of movement.”

Unvaccinated players, on the other hand, would be required to stay in a hotel for two weeks and submit to routine testing, according to the email.

“We feel compelled to reach out to you all to correct recent inaccurate and misleading information concerning the conditions the players would be forced to undergo during next year’s Australian Open,” the email said.

“It has been established that conditions for players at the Australian Open will improve dramatically because Victoria’s immunization rate will reach 80% by the end of the week and 90% by the end of next month.”

Players who have been vaccinated can go to Australia at any time after December 1. They must have a negative test within 72 hours of departure and another test within 24 hours of arrival. Otherwise, there will be no limitations, according to the email.

Tennis Australia said it would publish a comment later Monday, according to AFP.

The apparent decision to allow unvaccinated players enter Australia goes against statements made by senior government officials just a week ago.

Unvaccinated players are unlikely to acquire visas, according to Victoria’s state premier Dan Andrews, who was reiterated by the country’s Immigration Minister Alex Hawke.

Hawke stated, “Every visitor to Australia will need to be twice vaccinated.”

Many players, including nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic, have refused to divulge their vaccination status, casting doubt on his ability to retain his championship.

“I’m not sure if I’m going to Australia,” he told Serbian tabloid Blic last week, declining to specify whether he had been immunized, calling it “a personal concern.”

Melbourne is in Victoria state, which has ended one of the world’s longest Covid lockdowns, which lasted more than 260 days since the outbreak began.

