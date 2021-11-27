Unrest in the Solomon Islands has claimed the lives of three people.

Three people’s bodies were recovered in a burned-out structure in Honiara, Solomon Islands’ capital, authorities said Saturday, the first deaths confirmed after days of violence.

The burnt victims were discovered late Friday in a store in Honiara’s Chinatown quarter, according to a security guard who told AFP he found the bodies in two rooms.

Police said forensic teams had been dispatched to the incident and were still on the scene, but the cause of the fatalities remained unknown.

On Saturday morning, the streets of the capital were relatively quiet as residents began to survey the damage caused by days of riots.

After a third day of violence that saw the prime minister’s mansion attacked and swaths of the city left to smoldering ruins, a curfew was imposed on the restive capital overnight.

Late Thursday, Australian peacekeepers arrived in the country, joining police on the streets to restore order and defend crucial infrastructure.

Part of the outbreak of violence is due to dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s leadership, as well as persistent unemployment exacerbated by the pandemic.

Long-standing antagonism between people of the most populated island, Malaita, and the central government based on the island of Guadalcanal, experts say, has exacerbated the issue.

For decades, ethnic and political tensions have existed in the island nation of about 700,000 people.

Residents of Malaita have long complained that the central government ignores their island, and tensions rose after Sogavare recognized Beijing in 2019.