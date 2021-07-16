Unrest in South Africa was ‘pre-planned,’ according to experts. According to the President

As he landed in the epicenter of the upheaval, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed that the horrific violence and looting that have shook the country over the past week were planned.

“All of these acts of violence and looting were clearly provoked, and there were those who planned and coordinated it,” Ramaphosa added.

He told reporters, “We are going after them, we have identified a good number of them, and we will not allow disorder and mayhem to simply emerge in our country.”

In two regions, shopping malls and warehouses have been looted, raising fears of shortages and wreaking havoc on the economy. At least 117 individuals have perished in looting stampedes, some shot and others slain.

Ramaphosa’s visit to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province was his first on the ground since the turmoil erupted in the southeastern province before moving to Johannesburg, making it the worst in post-apartheid South Africa.

Protests erupted on July 9, a day after ex-president Jacob Zuma, who enjoys widespread support among the poor and loyalists within the ruling African National Congress (ANC), was sentenced to 15 months in prison for obstructing a corruption investigation.

The protests swiftly devolved into looting, with mobs pillaging stores and dragging products away while police stood by, seemingly powerless to intervene.

On Thursday, the administration announced that one of the accused instigators had been arrested and that 11 others were being watched.

Ramaphosa’s office has stated that he will “undertake an oversight visit (in KZN) to review the impact of recent public violence and the deployment of security personnel.”

The government dispatched 25,000 troops to deal with the crisis on Wednesday, ten times the number it had initially deployed and about a third of the country’s active military members.

On Wednesday, defence, security, and police ministers, as well as top army brass, traveled to KZN to assess the situation and oversee the increased deployment of security troops.

Although relative quiet has returned to Johannesburg, the situation in KZN “remains turbulent,” according to Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a minister in Ramaphosa’s office.

A respected business lobby organization, Business Unity South Africa (BUSA), has urged on the government to impose a 24-hour curfew to immediately quell the unrest.

“This is an unprecedented emergency in our democratic history that necessitates prompt state action,” it stated in a statement on Thursday.

“We believe that a strictly enforced curfew in specified regions is required to clear the streets.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.