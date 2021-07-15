Unprecedented rainfall in Germany and Belgium causes building collapses and over 30 deaths.

According to the Associated Press, heavy rain and flooding in Western Europe have resulted in building collapses, over 30 deaths, and dozens of missing person reports in Germany and Belgium as of Thursday. Reservoirs ruptured and rivers overflowed as a result of the rains, resulting in many flash floods overnight.

Authorities in the western German district of Euskirchen reported eight deaths as a result of the floods, while rescue attempts were hampered by out-of-service phone and internet connections in several regions of the county. According to the Associated Press, 18 people died in Ahrweiler county, which is south of Euskirchen, and up to 70 people remain missing in the community of Schuld after houses fell overnight.

Authorities deployed inflatable boats and aircraft to rescue dozens of other individuals trapped on their roofs in the area, while the German army dispatched 200 troops to assist with relief efforts. Rhineland-Palatinate Governor Malu Dreyer informed the regional assembly that the state had “never experienced such a calamity.”

“There are people who have died, others who have gone missing, and more who are still in danger,” Dreyer said. “It’s a complete disaster.”

The news of the floods has left German Chancellor Angela Merkel concerned. During a trip to Washington, she expressed her condolences to the relatives of the deceased and missing.

The Vesdre river in Belgium burst its banks, sending masses of water churning through the streets of Pepinster, near Liege, where its devastating power brought down some structures.

The mayor, Philippe Godin, informed the RTBF network that several homes had collapsed. It was uncertain whether all of the residents had survived unscathed.

Four individuals were killed in eastern Verviers, according to several Belgian news sites. There was no independent confirmation available right away.

In the south and east of Belgium, major highways were flooded, and the railway operator announced all traffic was halted.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, promised to assist anyone affected.

“My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their homes as a result of the tragic floods in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands,” she tweeted. “The EU stands ready to assist.”

