Unless the G20 extends debt relief, the IMF warns of “economic collapse.”

The IMF encouraged advanced economies of the G20 on Thursday to expand and enhance their debt relief plan, warning that many countries would suffer dire consequences if they did not.

“We may see economic collapse in some countries unless G20 creditors agree to speed debt restructurings and stop debt service while restructurings are negotiated,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a blog, adding that private creditors must also provide relief.

The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) is set to expire at the end of the year, and if it is not renewed, countries would face financial pressure and spending cuts at a time when new Covid-19 versions are gaining traction and interest rates are projected to rise, she warned.

“Debt problems are pressing, and immediate action is required. In a blog co-authored by Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, director of the fund’s Strategy, Policy, and Review Department, Georgieva wrote, “The recent Omicron variation is a clear reminder that the pandemic will be with us for a while.”

Georgieva didn’t say which economies were in trouble, instead referring to “low-income countries.”

Last year, the Group of 20 advanced economies established the program in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which impacted impoverished nations the hardest and hampered their governments’ capacity to service their debt and assist their people.

The DSSI has been extended twice by the G20, but the IMF and World Bank have urged creditors to do more to help with the mounting debt. Under the program, 73 countries are eligible for assistance.

In the aftermath of the epidemic, the World Bank forecasts that debt loads in poor nations increased by 12% to a record $860 billion in 2020, and Georgieva claims that “approximately 60% of low-income countries are at high danger or already in debt trouble.”

Only three nations have filed for debt relief so far, Chad, Ethiopia, and Zambia, due to issues with the debt relief program and the shared framework for dealing with private creditors, and they have encountered “severe delays.”

“It has yet to deliver on its promise,” says the framework. “This necessitates immediate action,” she stated.

She explained that Chad’s initiative is stalled because a huge amount owed to a private corporation needs to be restructured.

And, as large economies’ inflation rates rise, central banks are reducing stimulus and are projected to begin hiking interest rates next year, raising debt payment costs for impoverished countries and possibly driving capital out of such countries.

