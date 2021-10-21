Unless a ransom is paid, a Haitian gang threatens to shoot American hostages in the head.

According to the Associated Press, a Haitian gang holding 17 missionaries seized last week has threatened to shoot the captives in the head if the requested ransom is not paid.

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang issued a video warning on Thursday, including threatening Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the chief of Haiti’s National Police, Léon Charles.

The gang had demanded $1 million per captive, authorities said earlier this week, although it wasn’t clear whether the five children in the group were included in the demand. According to the Associated Press, 16 Americans, one Canadian, and their Haitian driver were kidnapped in all.

In the video, gang leader Wilson Joseph, clad in a blue suit with a huge cross around his neck and a blue hat in hand, says, “I vow by thunder that if I don’t receive what I’m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans.”

According to the Associated Press, Joseph is also seen in front of numerous open coffins that appear to contain members of the 400 Mawozo gang who were recently killed. “I’m crying because of you. Water is what I scream. However, I’m going to make you cry blood “he stated

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The missionaries are from Christian Aid Ministries in Ohio, which conducted a press conference before the gang leader’s video was broadcast online.

The families of those kidnapped are from Amish, Mennonite, and other conservative Anabaptist communities in Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Ontario, Canada, according to Weston Showalter, a spokesman for the religious organization. “God has given our loved ones the rare opportunity to live out our Lord’s instruction to love your adversaries,” the families wrote in a letter that was not recognized by name. The group asked people to join them in praying for the kidnappers as well as the kidnapped, and thanked “those who are competent and experienced in dealing with” such circumstances for their assistance.

Showalter replied, “Pray for these families.” “They’re in a precarious situation.” According to a statement published by Haiti’s ombudsman-like Office of Citizen Protection on the same day that the missionaries were kidnapped, a gang also kidnapped a Haiti university professor. This is a condensed version of the information.