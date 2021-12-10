UNICEF’s Director is a former Biden aide.

A UN spokeswoman stated Friday that Catherine Russell, a senior member in US President Joe Biden’s administration, has been named head of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Russell, 60, is the director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel as well as the president’s personal assistant.

Russell will succeed fellow American Henrietta Fore, who left in July to care for her ailing husband and was appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Russell has fought for women and girls throughout her career, serving as a senior counselor on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as an ambassador for global women’s issues in President Barack Obama’s administration, according to a White House press release.

“Cathy will be missed. But our loss is UNICEF’s gain, because as a direct result of Cathy’s leadership in this new job, children all around the world will enjoy lives that are richer, safer, and healthier “According to the statement.

UNICEF is a United Nations organization led by a board of directors comprised of 36 members who represent the United Nations’ five regional groups: Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Europe.

With a budget of $22.8 billion for 2018-2021, it campaigns for children in 190 nations and territories.