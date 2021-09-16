UNICEF reports that two out of every three Latin American children are still not in school.

The UN said Thursday that two out of every three children in Latin America and the Caribbean had not returned to school following months of coronavirus lockdown, warning of long-term implications.

According to UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, the region has seen the longest continuous school cancellations in the world, with an average of 153 in-person school days lost since the pandemic began.

“Most students in Latin America and the Caribbean haven’t seen their teachers or pals outside of a screen for the past 18 months. Those who do not have access to the internet have not seen them,” UNICEF regional director Jean Gough said in a statement.

“Digital education should continue and improve, but it is apparent that the most marginalized families did not have access to learning throughout the pandemic. Every day spent outside of the school increases the risk of dropout, gang violence, maltreatment, or human trafficking for the most vulnerable children.”

According to UNICEF, 47 million children in the region have returned to school, while roughly 86 million are still absent.

It was emphasized that attending school in person was not linked to increased coronavirus transmission.

“The hazards of not going to school are far greater than the risks of going to school,” Gough added.

“Children in this area have already missed more than a school year. They can’t afford to miss another day of face-to-face instruction.”