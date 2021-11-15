Unicef reports that in war-torn Afghanistan, girls as young as 20 days are being offered for marriage.

According to a Unicef representative, desperate families in poverty-stricken Afghanistan are selling daughters as young as 20 days of age for future marriage in exchange for a dowry.

Henrietta Fore, the executive director of Unicef, stated in a statement on Nov. 13 that she was “very worried” by allegations that child marriage was on the rise in Afghanistan.

“We’ve heard genuine accounts of families putting their daughters up for prospective marriage as young as 20 days old in exchange for a dowry.” Even before the recent political unrest, UNICEF’s partners reported 183 child marriages and ten occurrences of child trafficking in 2018.