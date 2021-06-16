Unexpectedly, a man transforms his girlfriend’s bathroom into a beach.

When a man couldn’t take his fiancée with him on a business trip to a coastal location, he decided to surprise her by bringing the beach to her—to mixed reviews.

David, who resides in Toledo, Spain, was in Valencia for business but couldn’t bring his fiancée. He filled up bags with sand and plastic bottles with ocean water before travelling home, chronicling his efforts in a video for TikTok. He didn’t want her to miss out, so he filled up bags with sand and plastic bottles with ocean water before heading home.

He dumped the sand all over his girlfriend’s bathroom floor, in the bath, and in the sink. Before sprinkling rose petals and lighting candles, he filled her bath with ocean water.

On TikTok, the video has about 400,000 views, while on Twitter, it has nearly 900,000 views. David’s surprise has elicited diverse reactions, with several women expressing their displeasure with being surprised in the same way.

June 13, 2021 — Natalia lvarez (@Natalia Who)

“They fill my bath with sand and I spend a month crying,” Natalia Lvarez, who published the footage on Twitter, said.

“I’m sorry, I don’t want that surprise,” one TikTok user commented, while another tweeted, “A shovel to remove all that sand out of there, please.”

The majority of individuals were concerned about how the sand would be cleaned up, as one Twitter user put it: “They will be taking sand out of that house for years.”

The reaction of David’s girlfriend, on the other hand, is crucial. So, what was her reaction to the surprise?

David’s girlfriend appeared to agree with the social media users in a second video published to TikTok, bemoaning the mess he made before pushing him out of the apartment.

However, in a third video, David’s girlfriend expressed her delight at the surprise, and she stressed that, despite her initial concerns about the clean-up, David personally cleaned up the mess he made.

"Yesterday my guy built me a beach here, and as you can see everything is immaculate," she added in the video. The sand is in bags and as it came, it went in the.