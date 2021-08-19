Unemployment claims in the United States have reached a new post-pandemic low.

According to federal data released Thursday, new claims for unemployment benefits in the United States declined for the fourth week in a row, reaching the lowest level since the Covid-19 outbreak began.

The Labor Department said that in the week ending August 14, Americans filed 348,000 new jobless claims, seasonally adjusted, as the economy regained strength.

This was lower than economists predicted and 29,000 lower than the previous week, putting claims closer to pre-pandemic levels, before Covid-19 triggered countrywide company closures and millions of layoffs.

Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Ian Shepherdson remarked, “These figures are positive.”

However, he cautioned that the figures “tell us nothing about the speed of gross recruiting” as the fast-spreading Delta form of Covid-19 makes some enterprises to rethink their operations.

In an analysis, Shepherdson stated, “It’s certainly probable that employers’ first reaction to the Delta wave was to limit the pace of recruitment before adopting the more difficult decision to let go existing staff.”

Last week, 109,379 new claims were filed under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program to assist freelance employees, which was somewhat higher than the week before.

According to the data, over 11.7 million people were still receiving unemployment benefits under all programs as of July 31, a decrease from the previous week but a sign of the work that still to be done to heal the US labor market.

Another pandemic low was reached in insured unemployment, which indicates the number of people receiving regular benefits, which fell to slightly over 2.8 million as of August 7.