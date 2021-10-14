Unemployment claims in the United States have fallen below a key pandemic threshold.

For the first time since the pandemic began, new claims for unemployment benefits in the United States fell below 300,000, marking a turning point in the labor market’s recovery from the virus’s devastation last year.

The data was hailed by President Joe Biden as a win for his programs.

As the number of weekly unemployed help applications soared into the millions in March 2020, it became one of the most prominent symptoms of Covid-19’s economic horrors.

The number of claims has been steadily declining this year as vaccines have allowed firms to rebuild their workforces, and the total fell to 293,000 in the week ending October 9, the lowest level since the epidemic began, according to the Labor Department.

“It is clearer than ever that America is in the midst of an unprecedented economic rebound — one that continues to lead the globe,” Biden said of the figures.

Since entering office in January, Biden has bet his presidency on defeating Covid-19 while also reviving the economy through major spending bills, one of which he was able to enact, while two others aimed at infrastructure and social programs are still stuck in Congress.

Despite the fact that claims are approaching 256,000, the number on March 14, 2020, the last week of normalcy before the pandemic shutdowns began, American employees are facing challenges.

The Delta version of the virus, which has fuelled a spike in cases in recent weeks but now looks to be ebbing, is one of them.

Nonetheless, Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics believes that better days are ahead based on the labor figures.

“Claims won’t keep declining at the same rate as they have in recent weeks,” he wrote in an analysis, “but the trend is obviously downwards, and as the economy emerges from the Delta wave, layoffs will continue to decline.”

Despite the fact that the fast-spreading Delta variant’s wave of illnesses halted that trend in recent weeks, applications for unemployment benefits remained high for much of 2020 before vaccinations delivered a dramatic reduction this year.

Last week, initial claims declined by 36,000 from the previous week, according to the data, but another 21,624 claims were filed under the now-expired Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which was designed to help freelance workers who were not ordinarily eligible for assistance.

As of the week ended September 25, the most recent week for which statistics was available, more than 3.6 million people were receiving unemployment benefits under all programs.