Unemployment Benefit Claims in the United States Have Surprisingly Increased to Over 400,000.

According to the government, new claims for unemployment benefits in the United States increased unexpectedly last week, which data analysts believe is proof of the growing threat posed by the Delta form of Covid-19.

According to the Labor Department, initial unemployment claims surged to 419,000, seasonally adjusted, in the week ending July 17, up 51,000 from the previous week.

“The unexpected spike in claims could be systemic noise, but it’s also not hard to imagine how the introduction of the Covid-19 Delta variant could add thousands more layoffs to numbers that are already double what they were pre-Covid,” said Navy Federal Credit Union’s Robert Frick.

“In this ‘fourth wave,’ we should keep a close eye on COVID-19-related layoffs,” he continued.

Meanwhile, despite the fact that several states have stopped the program, new applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which is for independent workers who are not ordinarily eligible for aid, climbed by 13,970 without seasonal adjustment.

When of July 3, 12.6 million people were getting assistance from all programs, down 1.3 million from the previous week as approximately two dozen states stopped collecting additional federal pandemic funds. This was a considerable decrease from the 33 million people who received aid in the same period previous year.

“While we expect labor market conditions to improve over the course of 2021, the increase in claims serves as a reminder that development will not be linear,” said Oxford Economics’ Nancy Vanden Houten.

And Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Ian Shepherdson encouraged patience, noting that, despite the increase, demand for jobless benefits is still on the decline.

In his commentary, he added, “Don’t panic!”

“The increase in Covid cases in some areas induced by the Delta version is likely to hinder the pace of economic growth locally for a while,” Shepherdson said. “However, the national picture is unlikely to suffer significantly.”