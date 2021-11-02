Underwater Mountain, the US Navy discovers a damaged nuclear submarine.

The US Navy said Monday that a nuclear submarine that was seriously damaged in an accident last month while submerged in the disputed South China Sea struck an unexplored underwater mountain.

To Beijing’s annoyance, the US Navy regularly conducts operations in the South China Sea to challenge China’s disputed territorial claims on small islands, reefs, and outcrops.

The USS Connecticut smashed into a geological structure on October 2 and not another vessel, according to the 7th Fleet, which patrols in the western Pacific.

In an emailed statement, a 7th Fleet official said, “The inquiry concluded USS Connecticut grounded on an uncharted seamount while operating in international seas in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Beijing claims practically the whole South China Sea, with four Southeast Asian countries and Taiwan’s self-ruled island also claiming sections of it.

The Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, “hit an object while submerged,” according to the Navy, which reported the event a week after it occurred.

Beijing, on the other hand, accused Washington on Tuesday of failing to offer timely and complete information about the event, accusing the US of “lack of transparency and responsibility.”

China’s foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said the US should explain the vessel’s whereabouts “navigational intentions, the precise location of the accident, whether it occurred in a country’s exclusive economic zone or territorial waters, and whether it resulted in a nuclear leak or environmental damage.

”

“Stop sending warships and military planes to instigate difficulties and make displays of force,” Wang urged, warning that “this type of accident would only grow more common” if the US does not adjust its policies.

The 7th Fleet stated that “if follow-on steps, including accountability, are appropriate” would be discussed further.

According to USNI News, a publication of the US Naval Institute, a think tank linked to the Navy, the mishap resulted in some moderate and slight casualties.

According to the report, the collision damaged the sub’s forward ballast tanks, forcing it to return to Guam for repairs by sailing on the surface for a week.

According to the report, the ship’s nuclear reactor was not harmed.