Undercover video inside Amazon’s warehouse reveals the company destroys “millions” of unsold items.

According to a video investigation, online e-commerce giant Amazon destroys and dumps “millions” of unsold products each year, many of which are brand new.

ITV News investigated one of Amazon’s “fulfilment centers” in the United Kingdom, where things are processed before being sent and delivered, and discovered that everything from TVs and computers to drones, hairdryers, and books were placed in boxes labeled “destruction.”

The revelation, which was published on ITV’s website on Monday, comes as the online retailer prepares for its “Prime Day,” which will give discounts on thousands of products on June 21 and 22.

Amazon’s Dunfermline facility in Scotland was investigated by the British television channel.

It was discovered that the things discarded had never been sold or returned by customers. All of the items were put into bins and hauled away by vehicles to recycling facilities or landfill sites, rather than being given away.

On the condition of anonymity, a former employee told ITV: “Our goal was to destroy 130,000 objects per week, on average, from Friday to Friday.

“I used to gasp,” says the narrator. What gets destroyed has no rhyme or reason: Dyson fans, Hoovers, the rare MacBook and iPad; 20,000 Covid (facial) masks still in their wrappers the other day.”

“Overall, 50% of all things are still in their shrink wrap and have not been opened. The other half is in good condition and is a return. The staff has simply become desensitized to what they are expected to do.”

In April, a leaked document from within the warehouse revealed that over 124,000 items were marked for destruction in just seven days. According to ITV, only 28,000 things were tagged “donate” throughout the same time period.

According to the TV outlet, as many as 200,000 artifacts could be destroyed in the coming weeks.

In an emailed statement to This website, Amazon denied sending unused products to landfill sites in the U.K.

"We are working towards a goal of zero product disposal and our priority is to resell, donate to charitable organisations or recycle any unsold products. In the United Kingdom, no objects are disposed of in landfills. As a last resort, we will send items to energy recovery, but we're working hard to drive the number of times.