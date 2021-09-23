Under threat of losing EU funding, the Polish region rejects an anti-LGBT resolution.

According to the Associated Press, a southern Polish region rejected an anti-LGBT resolution on Wednesday in order to maintain European Union money.

The resolution, which was first passed in 2019, stated its opposition to “attempts to bring LGBT ideology into local government communities and the promotion of this ideology in public life.”

According to the Associated Press, when the regional parliament of Swietokrzyskie voted to repeal it in a special session on Wednesday, it became the first of the country’s scattered areas, sometimes referred to as “LGBT-free zones,” to do so. The Polish government has earlier urged districts that sought to prevent the adoption of “LGBT ideology” to rescind their ordinances.

The conservative administration reversed course when the EU put a hold on millions of euros meant to assist fund Polish regions, forcing officials to retreat in order to avoid losing the aid.

“Deep disapproval and strong opposition to attempts by liberal political and social circles to promote an ideology based on LGBT affirmation, which are in clear contradiction to the cultural heritage and centuries-old Christian traditions not only of the…region, but also of Poland and Europe,” the rejected measure in Swietokrzyskie stated.

Members of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party backed the resolutions, which local communities claimed were meant to protect families formed by man-woman marriage.

The anti-LGBT motions were part of a backlash in Poland against a growing homosexual rights movement. The “LGBT-free” labeling, according to rights groups, made homosexuals and lesbians feel unwelcome.

LGBT rights activists had been pressing the EU to take stronger measures to protect LGBT people from discrimination, and they applauded the news.

It was a “wonderful day for Poland and a big achievement of activists and civic society,” according to campaigner Bart Staszewski. “I’m deeply moved.”

In the meantime, the liberal newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza called the region’s action “a positive day in the fight against prejudice.”

The EU Parliament retaliated earlier this year by passing a resolution designating the entire 27-member EU a “freedom zone” for LGBT people, after EU leaders criticized the resolutions as discriminatory.

Swietokrzyskie's assembly, according to Polish media reports, voted a new resolution in place of the old one on Wednesday.