Under the Taliban, a trans woman fears death.

Radwin has faced horrific sexual violence on the streets and even rejection from her family as an Afghan transgender woman.

However, now that the Taliban has retaken power, she is afraid she will be killed because of her ethnicity, and she is frantic to exit the country.

In Afghanistan, where discrimination against the LGBTQ population is widespread and being homosexual or transgender is commonly regarded as disgusting and sinful, trans people like Radwin have long been among the most marginalized.

Gay sex remained banned even under the deposed US-backed government, and LGBTQ people were denied access to certain health treatments and sacked from their jobs.

Some people in Afghanistan nevertheless find acceptance in small pockets of society, primarily among artists and intellectuals in Kabul and other cities.

Radwin, on the other hand, believes that life for her and other transgender individuals is likely to get much worse under the Taliban.

During the Taliban’s previous regime, which lasted from 1996 to 2001, the insurgents regularly executed gay individuals by stoning them to death or crushing them beneath falling walls.

“I can’t live here in peace,” Radwin told AFP using a false name to prevent retaliation from the hardliners.

“It’s best to just leave before the Taliban kill us,” she continued.

“I’m not able to leave the house at all… If I go outside, I have to disguise myself so that no one recognizes me,” Radwin explained.

“God made me this way, and it’s natural,” she says, “but people don’t get it.”

Radwin has been the victim of multiple episodes of serious sexual violence, including rape, since coming out as transgender five years ago.

She recalled one attack two years ago, when she and a friend were kidnapped while walking down the street by three armed men on a motorcycle.

“They compelled us to accompany them. “They were armed with a pistol and a knife,” she explained.

“One of my friends told me not to go, but they slashed a section of my arm,” she explained, rolling up her sleeve to reveal the scarring.

“They put us to sleep by forcing us to take drugs,” she explained. “Then they did anything they wanted with us,” says the narrator.

She required hospital treatment as a result of her injuries.

Her and her buddy were questioned by the police, but nothing came of it.

A man shot Radwin in the head with a handgun in the weeks leading up to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, leaving a deep mark across her temple.

Despite living in near-constant anxiety for a long time, Radwin said she discovered acceptance among certain friends and was able to.