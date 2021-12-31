Under the Covid Cloud, the world will ring in the New Year.

After another chaotic and pandemic-filled year topped with new restrictions, skyrocketing case numbers, and a glimmer of optimism for better times ahead, the world prepared to usher in 2022 on Friday.

The past 12 months have seen a new US president and a new Adele album, the first Olympic Games without spectators, and authoritarian regimes smash democratic ambitions from Afghanistan to Myanmar to Hong Kong.

However, the pandemic, which is now in its third year, once again controlled existence for the majority of humanity.

Since the coronavirus was initially discovered in central China in December 2019, over 5.4 million people have died.

Thousands more have become ill as a result of epidemics, lockdowns, lock-ins, and an alphabet soup of PCR, LFT, and RAT testing.

Life-saving vaccines were rolled out to roughly 60% of the world’s population, however many of the world’s poor still have restricted access, and some of the world’s wealthy believe the vaccines are part of some nebulous conspiracy.

The development of the Omicron variety, however, boosted the number of daily new Covid cases beyond one million for the first time as 2021 came to a close, according to an AFP calculation.

New cases are smashing records in the United Kingdom, the United States, and even Australia, which has long been a safe haven from the pandemic.

New Year’s Eve celebrations have been canceled or shortened across the globe, from Seoul to San Francisco.

Celebrations in Rio will go on as planned, bringing three million people to Copacabana Beach.

Official activities in the Brazilian city will be scaled back, similar to those in New York’s Times Square, but hordes of revelers are still expected.

“People merely want to leave their homes, to enjoy life after an epidemic that has caused everyone to lock themselves up,” said Francisco Rodrigues, a 45-year-old Copacabana beach waiter.

After one of the world’s deadliest outbreaks, which killed 618,000 people, some Brazilians are more cautious.

“There will be a lot of people on Copacabana,” said Roberta Assis, a 27-year-old lawyer. “It’s only a matter of time.” “It’s not the moment for massive parties,” she remarked, adding that she wants to attend to a friend’s house with a small group. Sydney, Australia’s largest city, has also opted to go through with a fireworks display that will illuminate the city’s famous harbour.

Unlike last year’s event, which had no spectators, this year’s event is projected to draw tens of thousands of people to the shoreline.

Unlike last year's event, which had no spectators, this year's event is projected to draw tens of thousands of people to the shoreline.

The abrupt U-turn by Australian authorities, from "Covid-zero" to "living with Covid," is based on high rates of adult infection.