Under the Covid Cloud, the world welcomes the year 2022.

As Pope Francis gave a message of peace on Saturday, the world ushered in 2022 with scaled-back celebrations from New York to Sydney, burdened down by regulations meant at lowering growing Covid cases.

The Big Apple resurrected a reduced version of its New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square, Paris canceled its fireworks over Omicron, and London’s pyrotechnic display was carried on television to deter crowds.

On New Year’s Day, under beautiful skies at the Vatican, the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics were urged to commit to eliminating war and bloodshed.

“It’s pointless to be depressed or moan. To achieve peace, we must roll up our sleeves “The 85-year-old pontiff addressed the masses assembled in St. Peter’s Square.