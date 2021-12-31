Under the Covid Cloud, the world rings in the New Year.

After another difficult and pandemic-plagued year marked by increased restrictions, skyrocketing case numbers, and a glimmer of optimism for brighter days ahead, the world ushered in 2022 on Friday.

The previous 12 months have seen a new US president and Adele album, the first Olympic Games without spectators, and authoritarian regimes demolish democratic ambitions from Afghanistan to Myanmar and Hong Kong.

However, the pandemic, which is now in its third year, once again controlled existence for the majority of humanity.

Since the coronavirus was initially discovered in central China in December 2019, more than 5.4 million individuals have perished.

Thousands more have become ill as a result of epidemics, lockdowns, lock-ins, and an alphabet soup of PCR, LFT, and RAT testing.

The year 2021 began with promise, as life-saving vaccines were made available to around 60% of the world’s population, albeit many of the world’s poor still lack access, and some of the world’s wealthy believe the vaccines are part of some ill-defined conspiracy.

According to an AFP tally, the appearance of the Omicron variety neared the end of the year, pushing the number of daily new Covid-19 cases beyond one million for the first time.

On Friday, France became the latest country to declare Omicron as the dominant coronavirus strain.

The variant’s popularity is driving record new cases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and even Australia, which has traditionally been a safe haven from the pandemic.

From 1000 GMT, parts of the Pacific nation of Kiribati were the first to welcome in the new year.

However, as diseases spread, celebrations have been canceled or scaled back from Seoul to San Francisco.

South Africa, the first country to report Omicron in November, was one notable exception, with a curfew lifted to allow for the celebrations.

A drop in infections during the last week, according to health experts, suggested that the current wave’s peak had passed — critically, without a large increase in deaths.

Despite having one of the world’s fastest-growing caseloads, Sydney, Australia’s largest city, has opted to go ahead with a fireworks display that would light up the city’s harbour.

The country’s conservative government claims that its decision to abandon a “Covid-zero” strategy is based on immunization rates and accumulating evidence that Omicron is less lethal.

AFP correspondents reported that the city was quieter than usual as nightfall approached, despite the fact that tens of thousands of revellers were anticipated to flood Sydney’s foreshore.

“I’m simply trying to concentrate.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.