Under the butcher’s table, an 11-foot Python was discovered coiled and ready to pounce.

When a man was setting up his little business for the day, he discovered an 11-foot, 88-pound python waiting for him under his table.

Malaysian butcher Zulkifli Mohad Samsuni received the shock of his life on Thursday while preparing for a day at the Felda Sungai Behrang Public Market, according to The New Straits Times.

At 8 a.m., Samsuni was reportedly setting up and cleaning his market stand when he noticed a large 11-foot python lurking beneath him.

Samsuni immediately notified authorities with the Muallim District Civil Defense Force, also known locally as the AMP, after discovering the snake. According to Captain Shahrizal Hussin of The New Straits Times, first responders swiftly donned their PPE and rushed at the site, where they discovered a live python “coiled” under the butcher’s station.

In a statement received by the outlet, Hussin said, “Upon arrival to the scene, the APM discovered a python coiled-up under the concrete table where the butcher was selling his meat.”

Due to the Enhanced Movement Control Order [EMCO] being applied in the Hulu Bernam Timur sub-district [in Malaysia], APM members wore PPE to capture the python.

According to Hussin, the APM team that responded to the call was able to restrain the animal and remove it from the site using a wrangling hook. According to The New Straits Times, the process took roughly 10 minutes.

The python was measured to be 3.6 meters long, or just over 11 feet, and weighed a massive 40 kilograms, or 88 pounds, once it was removed, according to the publication.

The python was briefly housed at the Muallim District APM office after being removed from the public market, Hussin added.

He added on Thursday that the python would be turned over to the Sungkai Department of Wildlife and National Parks [in Perhilitan]this afternoon for further action.

Authorities suspect the python was lured to the butcher’s stand by the fragrance of the meat Samsuni was selling. According to The New Straits Times, it was likely planning to pounce in an attempt to feed.

The assertions stated in The New Straits Times could not be independently verified by Washington Newsday.

Samsuni is lucky that the matter was dealt with before the python arrived. This is a condensed version of the information.